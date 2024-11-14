New Royal Gibraltar Parcel Post facility approved by DPC
A new Royal Gibraltar Parcel Post facility on Bishop Caruana Road was approved unanimously by the Development and Planning Commission during its meeting on Thursday. The existing temporary facility, located on the former Rooke site, will be relocated to this location. At present the triangular brownfield site is used as a public car park. The...
