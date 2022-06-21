New signings for St Joseph

Juan Carlos Galindo has joined St Joseph FC as assistant manager ahead of its Europa Conference League matches.

Galindo joins new head coach Abraham Paz who signed up just a few weeks back. Galindo is described as having a “proven background” with his previous clubs including Cadiz, San Fernando, Linense and Malaga B.

Commenting in St Joseph’s C official website Galindo said: “I am very happy to be joining St. Joseph’s. It’s also a pleasure to be working alongside our head coach Abraham Paz. The other members of staff are good people which for me is very important.”

Club Director, John Paul Hendrick, added: “We are delighted to have Juan Carlos joining St Josephs; his expertise and knowledge in football will no doubt ensure positives to this squad of players.

“We welcome Juan Carlos to the Saints’ Family.”

St Joseph’s have also signed midfielder, José Manuel Caballero, from Xerez Industrial on a permanent deal.

Caballero said: “I am pleased and excited to have the chance to experience a European challenge with St. Joseph’s and also play in Gibraltar’s National League.

“I am especially looking forward to achieving our objectives with this new project.”

We welcome Jose to the Saints’ Family.