Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 21st Jun, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

New signings for St Joseph

By Stephen Ignacio
21st June 2022

Juan Carlos Galindo has joined St Joseph FC as assistant manager ahead of its Europa Conference League matches.
Galindo joins new head coach Abraham Paz who signed up just a few weeks back. Galindo is described as having a “proven background” with his previous clubs including Cadiz, San Fernando, Linense and Malaga B.
Commenting in St Joseph’s C official website Galindo said: “I am very happy to be joining St. Joseph’s. It’s also a pleasure to be working alongside our head coach Abraham Paz. The other members of staff are good people which for me is very important.”
Club Director, John Paul Hendrick, added: “We are delighted to have Juan Carlos joining St Josephs; his expertise and knowledge in football will no doubt ensure positives to this squad of players.
“We welcome Juan Carlos to the Saints’ Family.”
St Joseph’s have also signed midfielder, José Manuel Caballero, from Xerez Industrial on a permanent deal.
Caballero said: “I am pleased and excited to have the chance to experience a European challenge with St. Joseph’s and also play in Gibraltar’s National League.
“I am especially looking forward to achieving our objectives with this new project.”
We welcome Jose to the Saints’ Family.

Most Read

Local News

Amid construction boom, a difficult balance as buildings go up

Mon 20th Jun, 2022

Local News

Planning application for Bishop Rapallo’s Ramp filed

Mon 20th Jun, 2022

Local News

FATF puts Gibraltar on 'grey list' as it urges 'active and successful' enforcement

Fri 17th Jun, 2022

Local News

Plans filed for Landport revamp

Thu 16th Jun, 2022

Local News

Fire breaks out at old Westside School building

Sun 19th Jun, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st June 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Dyson Parody became the Gibraltar National Darts Champion 2022

21st June 2022

Sports
Lathbury Lightning and Mediterranean Vikings will close GPL campaigns

21st June 2022

Sports
Gibraltar comfortable defeat of Wales

21st June 2022

Sports
EY raises funds and awareness for Women’s In Need at saddest of moments

21st June 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022