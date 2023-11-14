Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th Nov, 2023

New teams join Rugby championship for 23/24

By Stephen Ignacio
14th November 2023

The U-Mee Rugby Championship for a consecutive year has had to re-publish its fixture schedules as new teams enter the league once it has begun.
Last season saw changes immediately after the first round with both Phoenicians and Bay Rugby Marauders entering the competition.
Just a week after first publishing its fixtures where only four teams were only five teams were listed, the four local clubs plus Phoenicians, the U-Mee Rugby Championship has now published a new list of fixtures which includes Mons Calpe and Campion Rugby, two newly formed teams and Bay Marauders.
Gibraltar Rugby has also introduced a new GRC D2 league, “a division created to nurture talent from the Gibraltar rugby age grade system and new players joining the game.”
“This new league is for the four u-mee GRC Gibraltar based clubs and will be played under World Rugby Game On laws to allow for greater participation and development opportunities.”
“With the introduction of the new league we are pleased to announce the introduction of two new teams to the u-mee GRC, Mons Calpe Rugby and Campion Rugby, the return of the Phoenicians and Marauders and defending Champions Buccaneers Rugby.”
“We anticipate a significant leap forward for the on-pitch development of domestic Gibraltar rugby.”
This past weekend saw Mons Calpe’s debut with against Ibex Buccaneers while Phoenicians played Bay Rugby Marauders.
The next round will see Mons Calpe play the other debutants Campion Rugby.

