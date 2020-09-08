Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 8th Sep, 2020

New uniforms for the Gibraltar Re-enactment Society

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
8th September 2020

The Gibraltar Re-enactment Society paraded down Main Street last Saturday for the first time in their new uniforms.

The uniforms are replicas of what soldiers wore in the 1879 Zulu War.

The Zulu War was fought between the British Empire and the Zulu Kingdom in South Africa, and the Zulus were defeated after a series of battles.

The Gibraltar Re-enactment Society is a group of dedicated volunteers who parade down Main Street weekly on Saturday’s at midday.

