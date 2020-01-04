New Years Eve in Casemates Square

Andy Coumbe led the countdown to 2020 in a packed Casemates Square on New Years Eve.

The event marking a new decade saw thousands cheer and swig champagne as the Casemates clock chimed.

Fireworks illuminated Gibraltar in a thunderous roar in a spectacular show.

Local band Jetstream provided entertainment for the party-goers with their classic pop rock style.

The event organised by Dylan Ferro from Axle Media saw The Legal Aliens, a band based up the coast in Malaga, performed fun soul trackers.

The Legal Aliens performed a two-hour set were then followed by a DJ set called No Limits Entertainment. The night of partying continued until 3am.