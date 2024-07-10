Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New Zealand-based Gibraltarian Ecologist to host special lecture

By Chronicle Staff
10th July 2024

Dr Laurence Barea will be delivering a special museum lecture at the John Mackintosh Hall on the pressures facing New Zealand birds 

Dr Barea is a Gibraltarian living and working in New Zealand, and he will present his talk entitled ‘Bird Conservation in New Zealand: Predators and Prospects’ on Tuesday, July 16 at 7pm. 

He has been interested in nature, particularly birds from a very young age, and completed a BSc and MSc with research into the ecology of the New Zealand falcon. 

After working for the New Zealand Department of Conservation and as a consultant in the USA, he moved to Australia with his family where he completed his PhD on the relationship between painted honeyeaters and their primary resource, mistletoe. 

He is now a Principal Ecology Advisor for the New Zealand Department of Conservation where his work sits between science and policy and development of new environmental legislation. 

In his presentation, Dr Barea will provide an overview of the struggles faced by New Zealand birds.  

Using a case study on the native Kōkako, he will show how understanding these pressures and managing them can prevent the extinction of New Zealand’s unique birds.  

The presentation is open to the public and is free of charge. 

Most Read

Local News

Govt condemns unruly behaviour in Camp Bay pool

Tue 9th Jul, 2024

Local News

PossAbilities Café opens its doors to the public

Mon 8th Jul, 2024

Local News

Relatives and friends of Spanish men killed in fatal collision at sea hold second protest

Tue 9th Jul, 2024

Features

Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

HM Customs seizes 925 cartons of cigarettes

Tue 9th Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Preventing gambling addiction at heart of ICAB plenary conference

10th July 2024

Local News
Hebrew School looks back as new chapter begins

10th July 2024

Local News
16 years on, police still search for Chaima Slim

10th July 2024

Local News
Relatives and friends of Spanish men killed in fatal collision at sea hold second protest

9th July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024