Newly qualified nurses join Gibraltar Health Authority

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, has welcomed 16 newly qualified nurses who have completed their training at the University of Gibraltar and are beginning their professional careers with the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA).

The nurses, who studied at the University’s School of Health Sciences, will work across a range of services at St Bernard’s Hospital and in the community.

They were welcomed by Ms Arias Vasquez and the GHA’s Director General Kevin McGee.

Ms Arias Vasquez said: “This is exactly the policy of the Government in action. We are training and recruiting our own people into key roles within the Gibraltar Health Authority.”

“By supporting local students to study nursing at the University of Gibraltar and then providing them with opportunities to work in the GHA, we are building a sustainable workforce and investing directly in Gibraltarians.”

“I am proud of each of these new Registered Nurses and look forward to seeing them thrive in their careers.”