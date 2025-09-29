Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 29th Sep, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Newly qualified nurses join Gibraltar Health Authority

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
29th September 2025

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, has welcomed 16 newly qualified nurses who have completed their training at the University of Gibraltar and are beginning their professional careers with the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA).

The nurses, who studied at the University’s School of Health Sciences, will work across a range of services at St Bernard’s Hospital and in the community.

They were welcomed by Ms Arias Vasquez and the GHA’s Director General Kevin McGee.

Ms Arias Vasquez said: “This is exactly the policy of the Government in action. We are training and recruiting our own people into key roles within the Gibraltar Health Authority.”

“By supporting local students to study nursing at the University of Gibraltar and then providing them with opportunities to work in the GHA, we are building a sustainable workforce and investing directly in Gibraltarians.”

“I am proud of each of these new Registered Nurses and look forward to seeing them thrive in their careers.”

Most Read

Sports

NWYC2025 - Australia Netball World Youth Cup Champions

Sun 28th Sep, 2025

Local News

Convicted fraudster asks court to investigate trial juror over ‘risk of bias’

Thu 25th Sep, 2025

Local News

Stellar students achieve top marks in rare academic feat

Mon 29th Sep, 2025

Sports

New Zealand claim first spot in Sunday's NWYC2025 finals beating England

Fri 26th Sep, 2025

UK/Spain News

Spain’s King Felipe hails ‘historic’ Gibraltar pact in UN address

Wed 24th Sep, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th September 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GHA receives £100,000 donation from Pramila Trust for new testing equipment

29th September 2025

Local News
Remembrance Sunday ceremony to return to Cross of Sacrifice

29th September 2025

Local News
SDE Ltd agrees settlement after power outage

29th September 2025

Local News
Stellar students achieve top marks in rare academic feat

29th September 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025