Next race cut to 75 athletes
The Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association (GAAA) have announced their next standalone road race for November 8. The race will see the number of participants cut down from 100 to 75 and split into five groups in order to meet the latest Covid-19 restriction guidelines. The race, a 5km route will once again start and finish...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here