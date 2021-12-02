Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 2nd Dec, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

NHS App is most downloaded free iPhone app this year

By Press Association
2nd December 2021

By Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent

The official NHS App used to show a person’s vaccination status and Covid Pass has been revealed as this year’s most downloaded free app by UK iPhone users.

The NHS App finished ahead of WhatsApp, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube in Apple’s end of year App Store Awards.

Microsoft Teams – which came to prominence during the pandemic as millions shifted to video conferencing for work, school and socialising – also made the list ahead of Snapchat, Facebook, Google Maps and Facebook Messenger.

Fellow video calling platform Zoom was the most downloaded free iPad app, ahead of Teams, YouTube, Netflix and Disney+.

The top paid-for iPhone app was Driving Theory Test 4 in 1 Kit, with the artistic app Procreate the most popular paid-for iPad download.

In its annual awards, children’s world creation title Toca Life World was named iPhone App of the Year, with video editor LumaFusion picking up the Best iPad App award.

iPhone Game of the Year was League Of Legends: Wild Rift, and on the iPad it was Marvel Future Revolution.

“The developers who won App Store Awards in 2021 harnessed their own drive and vision to deliver the best apps and games of the year, sparking the creativity and passion of millions of users around the world,” Apple boss Tim Cook said.

“From self-taught indie coders to inspiring leaders building global businesses, these standout developers innovated with Apple technology, with many helping to foster the profound sense of togetherness we needed this year.”

Document and file editor Craft was named Mac App of the year, with the remake of classic puzzle game Myst named Mac Game of the Year.

The awards also featured a number of apps being celebrated for their contribution to Apple’s trend of the year – connection.

They included the UK-founded Peanut, a community space for women to discuss all the aspects of womanhood including relationships, pregnancy, menopause and self-care.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar takes precautions amid international concern over new Covid-19 strain

Sun 28th Nov, 2021

Local News

GHA Midwives take industrial action over concerns with gynaecology services

Thu 2nd Dec, 2021

Brexit

As treaty talks enter third round, Boris Johnson says Rock’s future is ‘British, British, British’

Wed 1st Dec, 2021

Local News

Covid-19 cases continue to rise, hospitalisation low

Tue 23rd Nov, 2021

Local News

Stark warning from Government as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd December 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Drug that could tackle Omicron variant approved by UK regulators

2nd December 2021

UK/Spain News
Christmas shoppers warned over fake online reviews

2nd December 2021

UK/Spain News
Stonehenge builders fuelled themselves on sweet treats, excavation suggests

1st December 2021

UK/Spain News
Take a Covid test before attending Christmas parties, Javid says

1st December 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021