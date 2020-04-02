NHS chief nurse welcomes Spotify playlists dedicated to frontline staff

By Jamie Harris, PA Science Technology Reporter

England’s top nurse has welcomed the arrival of playlists dedicated to NHS frontline staff on Spotify, calling it a “great move” to show support.

The latest display of appreciation sees the streaming platform’s #ThrowbackThursday playlist renamed #ThankYouThursday as a mark of respect to all those working in the NHS to tackle coronavirus.

With almost 800,000 followers, the playlist currently features 50 tracks themed around pride and strength, including David Bowie’s Heroes, Katy Perry’s Firework and Cyndi Lauper’s True Colours.

The service’s Monday Motivation playlist, with more than 635,000 followers, is also being dedicated to NHS workers.

Ruth May, chief nursing officer for NHS England, said: “I’ve been moved by the sheer number of people and organisations that have backed my fellow NHS staff as we deal with this outbreak and it’s a great move by Spotify to dedicate two of its most popular playlists to our NHS and social care staff who are tirelessly fighting coronavirus on the frontline.

“This is the biggest challenge the NHS has ever faced and celebrating those working hard to save lives every day is more important than ever, so I’m sure everyone will benefit from some uplifting music to keep spirits high right now.”