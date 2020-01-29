Nicholas Parsons, a staunch supporter of Gib’s literary festival, dies age 96
by Alice Mascarenhas and PA Just a Minute host Nicholas Parsons has died aged 96 after a short illness. A staunch supporter of the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival, Mr Parsons was a familiar face at the festival until 2018. A consummate professional, his ever popular Just A Minute panel show was always a huge...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here