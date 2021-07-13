Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Nick Cruz drops defamation case as GFSC agrees £90,000 payment toward legal fees

By Chronicle Staff
13th July 2021

Local barrister Nicholas Cruz has withdrawn a defamation claim he filed against the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission and two of its former senior executives after the commission agreed to make a voluntary payment of £90,000 towards his legal costs. In announcing the payment, the GFSC denied defamation and said it had not made any adverse...

