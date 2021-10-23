Nick Wall takes Gibraltar Squash Open title
Gibraltar Squash Open’s tournament second seed Nick Wall made short work in clinching the title as he disposed of Spanish player and the tournament’s sixth seed with a convincing 3-0 win. An 11-7 was quickly followed by two 11-6 sets which left few reasons as to why Wall had been tipped as the favorite following...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here