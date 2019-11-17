Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 17th Nov, 2019

Nicky Correa reached Blackball Nations Cup final finishing runner-up

By Stephen Ignacio
17th November 2019

The Gibraltar Pool Association celebrated a moment of excitement this Saturday when Nicky Correa, playing in the International Blackball Nations Cup Ladies singles tournament in Cyprus reached the finals. Nicky Correa went through to the finals after beating Kelly Russel 5-1 in the quarter finals and Kerry Griffith’s, again by 5-1, in the semi-finals. With...

