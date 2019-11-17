Nicky Correa reached Blackball Nations Cup final finishing runner-up
The Gibraltar Pool Association celebrated a moment of excitement this Saturday when Nicky Correa, playing in the International Blackball Nations Cup Ladies singles tournament in Cyprus reached the finals. Nicky Correa went through to the finals after beating Kelly Russel 5-1 in the quarter finals and Kerry Griffith’s, again by 5-1, in the semi-finals. With...
