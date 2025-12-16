Nicky Guerrero sworn in as Gibraltar’s 21st Mayor, 70 years on

Gibraltar celebrated the investiture of its 21st Mayor, Nicky Guerrero, on Tuesday, in a ceremony attended by the Governor, ministers and Opposition MPs, distinguished guests and local citizens.

Held at City Hall, the ceremony marked a momentous passing of the baton, not only ushering in Mr Guerrero’s tenure but also marking the dedicated service of outgoing Mayor Carmen Gomez.

Mr Guerrero, a respected figure who has served as chief executive of the Gibraltar Tourist Board and Secretary General of Med Cruise, was welcomed as the new mayor alongside Andrea Simpson who was named Deputy Mayor.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, addressed all those present and noted that the office of Mayor is not a political office, and neither is the incumbent directly elected by the people. Instead, the post holder is chosen by those whom the people elect.

The investiture follows a unanimous motion adopted by Parliament last Thursday.

“That means that these appointments enjoy the support of all the elected representatives of the people of Gibraltar,” Dr Garcia said.

He reflected on the office’s evolution: “In May 1955 the office of Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the city council became known as the mayor and the deputy mayor, [and] that was 70 years ago this year.”

“But the City cCouncil was later abolished in 1969 and the mayor became a ceremonial civic post.”

“For decades, only members of Parliament could hold that position. However, after 2006, the restriction was removed to allow the wider community to serve.”

“The new Mayor Nicholas Guererro will be the 21st since 1955.”

Tribute was also paid to the outgoing mayor.

“Each and every Mayor brings something of himself or herself to the role,” Dr Garcia said.

“They leave their mark, and Carmen has done so as well.”

“She has carried out the functions of Mayor in an exemplary manner, with gravitas and with grace, with compassion and with care, with passion and with pride.”

“I say pride because on every single engagement her pride in this country has not failed to shine through.”

“I know that for some months it has not been easy and that Carmen was unwell.”

“But she has persevered, overcame and upheld the office with the same dignity as ever.”

Officially welcoming the new Mayor, Mr Guerrero, Dr Garcia noted that he brings the experience of his tenure as Deputy Mayor to the role, performing his duties diligently and with quiet professionalism, reliability and humility.

He comes to the post after spending a lifetime working with different aspects in the world of tourism.

Outlining the new mayor’s international influence, it was noted that his work “is clearly one of his passions,” and that “representing Gibraltar is not just about facts and figures, it is about sharing our identity and who we are as a people.”

“It is about projecting our country with pride and confidence.”

“And it is about being professional, about displaying a human touch, always sprinkled with a wicked sense of humour.”

“This job was made for him.”

“Today, Nicky, you take on a position which is both an honour and a profound responsibility.”

“None of us here have any doubt that you will wear the mayoral chain and robe with integrity and devotion, because this is what has marked you throughout your career.”

Dr Garcia introduced the new Deputy Mayor as “one of Gibraltar’s leading vocalists and performers,” with “decades of community involvement and professional dedication.”

She has also been recognised with the Gibraltar Individual Heritage Award for the restoration of a family property.”

The significance of her partnership with the new Mayor was also noted.

“I have no doubt that this partnership of Nicky Guerrero and Andrew Simpson is a strong team,” Dr Garcia said.

“A team which will honour the traditions of the past and also embrace the future with clarity and optimism."

“They too will leave a personal imprint at City Hall as their predecessors have done before them.”

“Because today is not only about the passing of a chain of office from one Mayor to another, it is a continuation of a tradition which belongs to us all.”

“The Mayor and Deputy Mayor are in many ways the heartbeat of civic life.”

“Not in political power, but in community spirit, in the representation of our home, in their connection with the public, and in their dealings with our diverse and multicultural society as a whole.”

During a symbolic transfer of regalia, the mayoral chain was removed from outgoing Mayor and placed upon Mr Guerrero. A medallion was also bestowed upon Ms Simpson as she assumed her new office, and the past mayor’s medallion was officially presented to Mrs Gomez.

Delivering his inaugural address, Mr Guerrero expressed gratitude to MPs for their support and extended well-wishes to the Chief Minister, who was unable to attend.

He praised the exemplary service of the outgoing Mayor, highlighting her dedication to the community even through personal challenges.

Addressing Ms Simpson’s appointment as Deputy Mayor, he said: “I know that we’re going to make a great team.”

Reflecting on his own journey, he recounted the moment he received a call from the Chief Minister offering him the post, describing his pride and sense of duty in accepting Gibraltar’s highest civic office.

"The first reason for saying yes was that, as we've heard today, this is one of the highest civic honours that can be bestowed on any of us in the community,” he said.

“We heard this morning about the fact that we are celebrating 70 years since our first mayor was appointed.”

“Well, I hope to mark the history of the mayoral team during my tenure, and to celebrate this.”

“It is incredibly humbling and an honour every time I go up and down the stairs here at the City Hall to know that one day my portrait will hang next to all those exceptional people that have held the post of Mayor before me.”

“And I'm grateful for the support and the advice of those still with us and we remember fondly those that are not.”

He added that for as long as he can remember, both personally and professionally, he had been a passionate British Gibraltarian in whatever he did.

“I have been consistent, almost verging on tiresome, as some of my friends and family remind me often in letting the world know about us, and here I am doing it again,” he said.

He also said he plans to make City Hall more accessible in many ways and pledged to promote Gibraltar and its people internationally during his tenure.

“In my work and in my travels, I never forgot that it was also extremely important to talk about us as a people, to tell people who we are, where we come from, how we feel, how we think, because, as many of you know, small places need a big voice,” he said.

“So even to this day, when I show people around, I will make sure that in between talking about all the wonderful natural history, heritage that we have, my guests will also learn about Gibraltar and its people in an informative and in a sincere manner.”

“So I can guarantee you that as long as I'm around, I will continue to talk about Gibraltar and promote Gibraltar and its people.”

“Whatever I do, I would also like in my time as mayor, very importantly, to let more in our community learn about those that do so much for us behind the scenes.”

He also personally thanked friends, family and colleagues, extending special mention to his assistants and all those working behind the scenes to make city events possible.

As the investiture was broadcast live on GBC, he had family and friends watching from all corners of the globe and in acknowledgement of this he said hello to numerous people by name and the country from where they were watching.

He concluded his speech with a message that thanked the people of Gibraltar for putting their trust in him.

“I can promise that I will be my best. As always, I look forward to representing us in whatever I do with great pride,” he said.

During the proceedings, outgoing Mayor Carmen reflected on her years in office, expressing gratitude for the community’s support and recounting memorable accomplishments.

Among her achievements were efforts to foster interfaith unity, outreach to young people and the elderly, and the establishment of the "Braveheart" awards.

“I have worked tirelessly at defending our rights at any given opportunity, whether in person or through my writing,” she noted.

She aexpressed appreciation for the Armed Forces, essential services, charities, and volunteers who serve Gibraltar.

The former mayor candidly shared the challenges faced during her term, including the disappointment of not achieving international cultural heritage recognition for Gibraltar’s national dish, Calentita, and pausing community projects while recovering from illness.

In closing, she recounted the pride she felt in having her portrait displayed among previous mayors, aspiring to have been a worthy representative for Gibraltar.

She also extended her warm wishes to the incoming Mayor and Deputy Mayor.