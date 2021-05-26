Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 26th May, 2021

Nicky Olivero wins ladies singles

By Stephen Ignacio
26th May 2021

Table tennis Baswell Championship update

Nicky Olivero won Ladies Singles William Chamberland Shield after being 0-2 down versus Carolyn Mcgrail , with final score 5 - 11, 11 - 13 ,11-9 ,11- 5 and , after saving a match point at 11- 12 , coming through 14 - 12 in the 5th and final game .

Nicky teamed up with U14 junior Lucy Floyd to also take ladies doubles but made hard work of that too again coming from 0-2 down versus Carolyn Mcgrail (again) and her partner Kathryn Chrayeh 7 - 11 , 7 - 11 , 11 - 5 , 11 - 8 , 11 - 5 . Successful evening for Nicky and for Carolyn Mcgrail it was a case of so near and yet so far .
And there's still the mixed doubles to come next week
Mens singles and doubles Quarter finals today.
Earlier Lucy Floyd herself beat number 1 seed Daniel Todoran in u -14 semi final but lost to number 2 seed Rohan Chugani in the final 12 - 10 , 13 - 11 , 11- 9.

