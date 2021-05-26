Nicky Olivero wins ladies singles

Table tennis Baswell Championship update

Nicky Olivero won Ladies Singles William Chamberland Shield after being 0-2 down versus Carolyn Mcgrail , with final score 5 - 11, 11 - 13 ,11-9 ,11- 5 and , after saving a match point at 11- 12 , coming through 14 - 12 in the 5th and final game .

Nicky teamed up with U14 junior Lucy Floyd to also take ladies doubles but made hard work of that too again coming from 0-2 down versus Carolyn Mcgrail (again) and her partner Kathryn Chrayeh 7 - 11 , 7 - 11 , 11 - 5 , 11 - 8 , 11 - 5 . Successful evening for Nicky and for Carolyn Mcgrail it was a case of so near and yet so far .

And there's still the mixed doubles to come next week

Mens singles and doubles Quarter finals today.

Earlier Lucy Floyd herself beat number 1 seed Daniel Todoran in u -14 semi final but lost to number 2 seed Rohan Chugani in the final 12 - 10 , 13 - 11 , 11- 9.