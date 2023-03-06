Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Nico Bado and Shane Martinez Triumph in GDA Youth Super-League

By Stephen Ignacio
6th March 2023

After months of intense competition, the 2022/23 GDA Youth Super-league, which kicked off in October, has come to a thrilling conclusion, with Nico Bado and Shane Martinez emerging as the victors in their respective divisions.
”In the first division, Nico Bado displayed exceptional skill and tenacity, securing his second consecutive championship title with an impressive performance throughout the league. Despite facing fierce competition, Bado managed to maintain an unblemished record, winning all of his matches in style. Casey Dyer finished in second place, marking a significant personal achievement, while Nicky Fortunato secured third place,” said officials.
“Meanwhile, in the second division, Shane Martinez claimed the under-12 league title with a total of 30 points, cementing his position as a rising star in the sport. Liam Negrette also demonstrated remarkable progress, finishing in second place, while Aidan Santos also secured his best-ever league finish in third place.”
“The GDA Youth committee expressed their gratitude to all participants for their hard work and dedication throughout the league. Congratulations to Nico Bado and Shane Martinez for their outstanding performances and well-deserved victories.”
This past week the GDA also advised its members on its upcoming plans for the GDA Youth Premier League.
A communique announced that “following the conclusion of the traditional youth super league, we will soon be issuing a press release to announce the champions of each division.
“Looking ahead, we are excited to introduce the GDA Youth Premier League for divisions 1 and 2. The league format will consist of a weekly double elimination tournament spanning over a total of 4 weeks. Details regarding the pointing system will be announced shortly.
“The GDA Youth Premier League is scheduled to commence on March 15th. In addition, we would like to remind you that the next youth ranking will take place on Wednesday, March 8th. Registration will close promptly at 18:15, with the tournament starting at 18:30. Please be advised that a dress code will be in place for the ranking event.”

