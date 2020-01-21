Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 21st Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Nico Bado becomes youngest ever Youth Ranking title winner

By Stephen Ignacio
20th January 2020

On Wednesday 15th January the Gibraltar Darts Youth Academy hosted their first Ranking event of the 2019/20 season. The ranking took place at the “George Federico Darts Hall”, the new home of darts in Gibraltar.

It’s been a few years since the Youth Academy had seen such a healthy turnout for their ranking events, a total of 23 youngsters participated, of which 15 made their debuts.

The 6 Rankings are seeded with four seeded players. The seeded players for the first 3 Rankings are based on the top 4 highest players from the previous year, which are Dylan Duo Jnr (Seed 1), Joseph Borge (Seed 2), Casey Dyer (Seed 3) & Elton Victory (Seed 4). However, for the last 3 Rankings the four seeded players will change to whoever is in the top 4 of the league at the time the 4th Ranking is played.

It has now been confirmed that the 2020 European Youth Cup will take place in Budapest, Hungary. The top 4 players from the rankings at the end of the season will be the 4 players who represent Gibraltar at this event.

10 year-old Nico Bado claimed his first and the first ranking title of the season and by doing so he made history by becoming the youngest ever winner of a GDA Youth ranking event.

Another piece of history was made on the night as 9 year-old Tarika Ward became the youngest female player the GDA has ever had, and she even managed to win 3-0 on her debut.

Full round up of scores below..

First Round
Jason Segui 3-2 Nicholas Fortunato
Kale Francis 3-2 Ethan Tavares
Aaram Hanglin 3-1 Kelan Garcia
Joseph Ward 3-2 Jayden Wood
Keith Medhurst Jnr 3-0 Dylan Saxby
Jyan Duo 3-0 Kadrian Martinez
Paul Francis 3-0 Ryan Davidson

Second Round
Jason Segui 3-1 Dylan Duo Jnr
Nico Bado 3-0 Joseph Sanchez
Joseph Borge 3-1 Kale Francis
Aaram Hanglin 3-2 Jaxsen Ramirez
Joseph Ward 3-2 Casey Dyer
Kevagn Pereira 3-1 Keith Medhurst Jnr
Tarika Ward 3-0 Elton Victory
Paul Francis 3-2 Jyan Duo

Quarter-Final
Nico Bado 3-2 Jason Segui
Joseph Borge 3-0 Aaram Hanglin
Kevagn Pereira 3-2 Joseph Ward
Paul Francis 3-2 Tarika Ward

Semi-Final
Nico Bado 3-1 Paul Francis
Joseph Borge 3-2 Kevagn Pereira

Final
Nico Bado 4-1 Joseph Borge

Source Gibraltar Darts Association

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar ‘defined me’ as a person

Mon 20th Jan, 2020

Local News

No change to border immigration controls during transition period, Spain’s Policia Nacional confirms

Sat 18th Jan, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

Time to say goodbye…

Mon 20th Jan, 2020

Local News

Cross-border operation targets people-trafficking network using Gibraltar as gateway to Europe

Sun 12th Jan, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar ‘in a strong place’ for life after Brexit, Governor says

Mon 20th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lynx top of futsal premier division after first round

20th January 2020

Sports
Gibraltar Squash Association takes part in Oporto Masters tournament

20th January 2020

Sports
Images from Athletes at Antequerra (image gallery)

20th January 2020

Sports
Lourdians youth take part in ‘VII Juegos Del Invierno’ (Image gallery)

20th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020