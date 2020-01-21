Nico Bado becomes youngest ever Youth Ranking title winner

On Wednesday 15th January the Gibraltar Darts Youth Academy hosted their first Ranking event of the 2019/20 season. The ranking took place at the “George Federico Darts Hall”, the new home of darts in Gibraltar.

It’s been a few years since the Youth Academy had seen such a healthy turnout for their ranking events, a total of 23 youngsters participated, of which 15 made their debuts.

The 6 Rankings are seeded with four seeded players. The seeded players for the first 3 Rankings are based on the top 4 highest players from the previous year, which are Dylan Duo Jnr (Seed 1), Joseph Borge (Seed 2), Casey Dyer (Seed 3) & Elton Victory (Seed 4). However, for the last 3 Rankings the four seeded players will change to whoever is in the top 4 of the league at the time the 4th Ranking is played.

It has now been confirmed that the 2020 European Youth Cup will take place in Budapest, Hungary. The top 4 players from the rankings at the end of the season will be the 4 players who represent Gibraltar at this event.

10 year-old Nico Bado claimed his first and the first ranking title of the season and by doing so he made history by becoming the youngest ever winner of a GDA Youth ranking event.

Another piece of history was made on the night as 9 year-old Tarika Ward became the youngest female player the GDA has ever had, and she even managed to win 3-0 on her debut.

Full round up of scores below..

First Round

Jason Segui 3-2 Nicholas Fortunato

Kale Francis 3-2 Ethan Tavares

Aaram Hanglin 3-1 Kelan Garcia

Joseph Ward 3-2 Jayden Wood

Keith Medhurst Jnr 3-0 Dylan Saxby

Jyan Duo 3-0 Kadrian Martinez

Paul Francis 3-0 Ryan Davidson

Second Round

Jason Segui 3-1 Dylan Duo Jnr

Nico Bado 3-0 Joseph Sanchez

Joseph Borge 3-1 Kale Francis

Aaram Hanglin 3-2 Jaxsen Ramirez

Joseph Ward 3-2 Casey Dyer

Kevagn Pereira 3-1 Keith Medhurst Jnr

Tarika Ward 3-0 Elton Victory

Paul Francis 3-2 Jyan Duo

Quarter-Final

Nico Bado 3-2 Jason Segui

Joseph Borge 3-0 Aaram Hanglin

Kevagn Pereira 3-2 Joseph Ward

Paul Francis 3-2 Tarika Ward

Semi-Final

Nico Bado 3-1 Paul Francis

Joseph Borge 3-2 Kevagn Pereira

Final

Nico Bado 4-1 Joseph Borge

Source Gibraltar Darts Association