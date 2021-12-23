The Gibraltar Darts Association Youth Section is delighted with the news that their very own Nico Bado has secured sponsorship with Winmau Darts. The worlds leading darts company, Nico will join them as part of team 360, joining other elite youth dart players from around the world.

Winmau darts is the equivalent of Nike or Adidas in the Darting world. This is a unique opportunity for Nico, he will also be coached by professionals who are also affiliated to Winmau.

Winmau darts also has 3 time World Champion Michael Van Gerwen in their team.

Eleven year old Nico becomes the first Gibraltarian to be sponsored by Winmau.

The GDA would also like to thank the Sports Ministry & the GSLA for their continued support. Having events such as the Youth World Championships in Gibraltar has made opportunities such as the above possible for Nico.

In a press statement in which the announcement was first revealed its stated, “Winmau is excited to announce the latest signing to Team 360, Nicholai Bado.

‘The young Gibraltarian impressed many at the recent JDC World Championships, showing ability well beyond his years.

Nicholai, began playing darts at the age of 5, after seeing Craig Galliano, another Gibraltarian darts player, and joining in the game. Since then Nicholai has never looked back.

When we spoke with Nicholai he told us, “my main aim for the year ahead is to attend JDC Q-School & work continue to work closely with Team 360 to improve my game.”

Head of Development for Team 360, Steve Brown, told us, “I’m very pleased to announce Nicholai signing to our Team 360 programme. He was fantastic in Gibraltar and showed a lot of promise. I am looking forward to working with him in the future.”

Marketing Director for Winmau, Simon Hall, added, “Nicholai is a great young talent who we are very excited to see progress.””