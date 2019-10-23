Nine arrests in joint RGP/Guardia Civil anti-money laundering operation
Nine people were arrested during the course of a major anti-money laundering investigation in Gibraltar this week, in a joint operation that saw Guardia Civil officers present in Gibraltar during raids at local properties. On Tuesday a mass of police activity saw search warrants executed in nine residences in locations throughout Gibraltar including Varyl Begg...
