Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 23rd Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Nine arrests in joint RGP/Guardia Civil anti-money laundering operation

By Chronicle Staff
23rd October 2019

Nine people were arrested during the course of a major anti-money laundering investigation in Gibraltar this week, in a joint operation that saw Guardia Civil officers present in Gibraltar during raids at local properties. On Tuesday a mass of police activity saw search warrants executed in nine residences in locations throughout Gibraltar including Varyl Begg...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

RGP confirm major anti-money laundering operation in Gibraltar

Tue 22nd Oct, 2019

Local News

Man found dead in south district home

Tue 22nd Oct, 2019

Local News

Four officers suspended after Spanish ‘Protección Civil’ vehicle drives unchallenged into Gib

Mon 21st Oct, 2019

Features

After 47 years in Gibraltar, Babu finally casts his first vote

Wed 23rd Oct, 2019

Local News

Promotions in the Royal Gibraltar Police

Wed 23rd Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Nine arrests in joint RGP/Guardia Civil anti-money laundering operation

23rd October 2019

Features
After 47 years in Gibraltar, Babu finally casts his first vote

23rd October 2019

Sports
Netball - Power netball is back

23rd October 2019

Sports
Volleyball - Bavaria starts well as the beat GVC

23rd October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019