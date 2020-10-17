Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 17th Oct, 2020

Nine-man Lynx keep their momentum going from last season

By Stephen Ignacio
17th October 2020

Lynx 3-0 Europa Point There might have been seven months since Gibraltar National League football saw a competitive match. Yet, Lynx, except for its changes in its squad did not look much different in how they carried the momentum forward. The yellows started putting Europa Point under pressure from the very first kick of the...

