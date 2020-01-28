Nine new referees pass beginners course

Nine new young referees successfully completed the Referee Beginners’ Course last week.

The succesful new referees will begin officiating very soon, by taking charge of the Gibraltar FA's Grassroots Youth Leagues where they wil develop their skills as match officials.

The Gibraltar FA's Referee Manager Adrian Bacarisa is delighted at not only the number of successful individuals who completed the recent course, but on the quality of the new Referees:

“It has been very encouraging to see nine young persons ranging from the ages of 15 to 17 years old take on the Referee Beginners’ Course last week. They are now ready to take up the role of the referee in football matches involving very young players in the GFA grassroots competitions.

I'd like to take the opportunity to remind coaches and parents to Respect The Referee and The Game in order to ensure we keep getting interest from young people to take up the whistle and provide football matches for the enjoyment of our children with qualified young referees.”

The new young officials can't wait to get started an three of them shared their thoughts upon completing the course:

“I have learnt a lot from this course and I hope to put this valuable knowledge to good use as I progress as a Referee. It has opened a career pathway for myself that I never previously thought of.” Aryan Dhanwani – a 15 year old student.

“It was a very enjoyable experience where I learnt all the Laws of the Game which can also help me understand rules I didn’t know and stop complaining about referees in my league.” Filip Mozdzynski – a 15 year old student.

“The Referee’s Beginners Course has been an interesting experience to take part in. Being able to understand the Laws of the Game will undoubtedly make me a better player. Each session has displayed Laws which I did not know existed before taking part in the course. Overall it was a fantastic experience which I would recommend to anyone interested in football.” Lewis Victor - a 16 year old student. - Gibraltar FA