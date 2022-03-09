Nine teams will enter Women’s futsal league

The women’s futsal league kicks off this weekend with nine teams competing.

The presence of both Lynx and Gibraltar Waves in the senior leagues already made for a larger than normal futsal league this season. With Hercules, whose men’s side reached the play-off this past weeks, also introducing their own women’s team, the Futsal national league will be seeing greater competition this season.

Most teams will be playing with two teams as their main squad are moved into futsal for the remainder of the season.

Manchester 62, who have been fielding a relatively young team are the only side from the senior league which have opted to stay out of the futsal league.

Matches start this weekend with debutants Hercules taking on Lions Orange in the first match.

Fixtures 13 March 2022

12.30 - Lions Gibraltar FC Women Orange - Hercules FC Women

13.45Lynx FC Women Yellow - Lynx FC Women

15.00 Gibraltar Wave Yellow - Europa FC Women Pink

16.15 Gibraltar Wave Blue - Europa FC Women