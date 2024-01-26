No accounting answer for ‘phantom £2m’, fraud trial hears
A Royal Bank of Scotland International investigator probed on the witness stand in a £2m fraud case told the Supreme Court on Friday that there was “no accounting answer” for funds allegedly missing from the bank’s reserve. Richard Swinley, Managing Investigator at NatWest Group, gave evidence in the ongoing trial of former RBSI senior manager...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here