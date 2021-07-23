No Brinton race due to lack of win

Due to a lack of wind, the final race of the Brinton series was not raced this Thursday evening.

The race will now take place on Saturday afternoon when strong Westerly winds are expected. The first race of the Forestier Walker series will hopefully also be sailed on Saturday.

As a reminder:

Charlie Lavarello’s first win of the season leaves the Brinton series (sponsored by Marks & Spencer) wide open with four boats able to win the series in the last race. Their current standings are (taking their best 2 results of the 3 races sailed):

Fencer sailed by Hamish Risso (1st and 3rd) – 4 points

Emendek sailed by John Bassadone (1st & 3rd) – 4 points

Andromeda sailed by Micko Sheppard-Capurro (2 x 2nd) – 4 points

Nemesis sailed by Charlie Lavarello (1st and 4th) – 5 points

Fairdawn sailed by Charlie Stagnetto cannot win the series but may be able to claim the runners up spot if they win the last race and other results go their way.