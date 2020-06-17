Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

No cases of Covid-19 in Gibraltar

Pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Priya Gulraj
17th June 2020

The Gibraltar Government said on Wednesday that there are currently no confirmed active cases of Covid-19 in Gibraltar.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 176 people have been detected with the virus in Gibraltar but all have now made a full recovery.

They include both Gibraltar residents and cross-frontier workers who are resident in Spain but were tested as part of screening programmes on the Rock.

The announcement was made by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo on his social media accounts.

Mr Picardo tweeted: “The number of active cases of COVID 19 in Gibraltar today is ZERO! Let’s keep it that way people! Observe the rules of social distancing, respiratory and hand hygiene. Together, we can do this!"

