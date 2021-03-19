No charges for officers in fatal collision at sea, RGP says
Two police officers involved in a fatal collision at sea last year have been told they will not face criminal charges based on “current available evidence”, a spokesman for the Royal Gibraltar Police said on Friday. The two officers were on a police launch that collided with a rigid-hulled inflatable boat during a night time...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here