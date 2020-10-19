No deal Brexit will be ‘devastating’, says Cross Frontier Group

The Cross Frontier Group said the consequences of a ‘no deal’ Brexit will be “devastating in every respect” and reiterated its call for Government representatives to put the interests of people at the heart of negotiations.

In a statement to the press today, it urged the governments to reach an agreement in order to “safeguard the quality of life and employment of both communities.”

It said that while it recognises the difficulties in the Brexit negotiation process and of the peculiarities of what is the only frontier in continental Europe that is affected by this, “careful attention” has to be given to the “special relationship” shared by the residents of Gibraltar and the Campo.

“At this moment in time, less than three months to the end of the transitional period and at a key moment in the negotiation process which will set out the legal framework that will determine the relations at this frontier, the agreement that we all desire has still not been reached,” the Cross Frontier Group said in a statement.

The Cross Frontier Group said January 1 is around the corner and residents of Gibraltar and the Campo “have a legitimate interest and the right to be able to continue living in peace and in cooperation.”

The Group added that this is the reason why politicians need to take into account the historical circumstances endured by both communities.

“Above all, the organisations that form this Cross Frontier Group direct themselves to all of the parties participating in the negotiation process – European Commission, Government of Spain, Government of the UK, Government of Gibraltar, and ask that they reach an agreement that addresses the legitimate demands of the citizens of Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar,” the Cross Frontier Group said.

“We also ask that the negotiation results in agreements that allow a continuation and an improvement in the economic, social and cultural relations between both communities and that the new framework provides for the future economic development and cooperation between Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar.”

“Similarly, we reiterate our firm conviction that an essential element for this is the need for mechanisms that will guarantee frontier fluidity that in turn will allow cross-frontier socioeconomic activity.”