No discussions of change in league format as clubs receive new provisional fixtures
Two Gibraltar National League domestic clubs on Sunday revealed via their website and social media pages the first indications that the Gibraltar National League could make a return as soon as during the week starting February 22. Both Lynx and St Joseph’s promoted their forthcoming provisional fixture schedules for next week, with Lynx publishing the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here