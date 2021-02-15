Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 15th Feb, 2021

Sports

No discussions of change in league format as clubs receive new provisional fixtures

By Stephen Ignacio
15th February 2021

Two Gibraltar National League domestic clubs on Sunday revealed via their website and social media pages the first indications that the Gibraltar National League could make a return as soon as during the week starting February 22. Both Lynx and St Joseph’s promoted their forthcoming provisional fixture schedules for next week, with Lynx publishing the...

