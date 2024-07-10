Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

‘No evidence’ emaciated Granada macaques were from Gibraltar, Cortes says

Photo via the Guardia Civil.

By Gabriella Peralta
10th July 2024

Two emaciated Barbary macaques rescued from appalling conditions in a private residence in Granada could have been smuggled into Spain from Morocco, Environment Minister Dr John Cortes has said.

He was responding to Chronicle questions after numerous media outlets reported that the two monkeys were from Gibraltar.

The macaques were found on Wednesday by Guardia Civil officers who said that had been caged for over 15 years within a private patio and were living in shocking conditions.

Dr Cortes told the Chronicle there was “no evidence” at this stage to suggest the macaques came from Gibraltar, adding the Gibraltar Government had reached out to the Spanish authorities.

“It’s at least as likely that they were smuggled into Spain from Morocco via Algeciras,” Dr Cortes said.

He added that the confusion in the media reporting had likely arisen because Spanish authorities referred to them in a press statement as “monos de Gibraltar”, a phrase commonly used in Spain to describe the species.

The Guardia Civil confirmed a 56-year-old man was being investigated for crimes against wildlife and animals, and the macaques had been transferred to Spanish rescue centre ‘AAP Primadomus’.

The Barbary macaque is a protected species in Spain and according to the Guardia Civil, vets from AAP Primadomus confirmed the two monkeys had lived in appalling conditions.

“The ‘macaca sylvanus’, a male and a female, were separated and locked in rusty cages with sharp edges, in very poor hygienic-sanitary conditions, with no continuous supply of water or shelter in case of adverse weather conditions,” the Guardia Civil said in a statement.

The statement added that the macaques had suffered from years of poor nutrition, alopecia, missing teeth and cavities, diabetes, and metabolic diseases.

The macaques also had no access to vet treatment over the years and had not been tested for transmittable diseases such as AIDS, herpes or tuberculosis.

The Guardia Civil said this posed a risk to public health.

The macaques will remain in the care of AAP Primadomus, which will be responsible for their rehabilitation.

Most Read

Local News

Govt condemns unruly behaviour in Camp Bay pool

Tue 9th Jul, 2024

Local News

PossAbilities Café opens its doors to the public

Mon 8th Jul, 2024

Local News

Relatives and friends of Spanish men killed in fatal collision at sea hold second protest

Tue 9th Jul, 2024

Features

Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

HM Customs seizes 925 cartons of cigarettes

Tue 9th Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New Zealand-based Gibraltarian Ecologist to host special lecture

10th July 2024

Local News
Preventing gambling addiction at heart of ICAB plenary conference

10th July 2024

Local News
Hebrew School looks back as new chapter begins

10th July 2024

Local News
16 years on, police still search for Chaima Slim

10th July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024