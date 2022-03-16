No final round of U-mee Rugby Championship
The final round of the U-mee Rugby Championship will not be taking place after organisers have found it difficult to reschedule the event following a request to cancel all events at Europa sports stadium due to a ‘televised event’. A statement issued by U-mee Rugby Championship organisers explained that all the focus will now turn...
