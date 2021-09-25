No Gibraltar player in second round of Gibraltar Darts Trophy
Gibraltar will not be represented at the second round of the Gibraltar Darts Trophy after all four Gibraltar host nations qualifiers fell in the first round on Friday.
Dyson Parody was to come the closest having been 5-1 down to lift his game and take it to 5-4 before his opponent Kenny Neyens closed winning the tenth leg and providing a jubilant jump in celebration.
With Justin Broton crashing out 6-1 against Adam Smith-Neale and Craig Galliano receiving a 6-0 whitewash all hopes had laid on Justin Hewitt late into the evening’s play against Callan Rydz.
The latter was to book his place to play Peter Wright as he recorded a ton-plus average and finished six doubles from eight attempts, defeating Hewitt 6-1.
Play resumes today with the second round where those who have now qualified are guaranteed prizeshare winnings.
Rob Cross’ 6-4 victory against Patrick Kovacs set up a battle of former World Champions with Michael van Gerwen.
Recent World Cup of Darts winner John Henderson crashed out as he saw Croatia's Boris Krcmar average almost 98 in his 6-2 win securing a round two tie with UK Open champion James Wade.
Germany's Florian Hempel will play against Gerwyn Price after producing an 11-darter to win the deciding leg of his tie with Stephen Bunting.
The Gibraltar Darts Trophy continues this afternoon at the Europa Sports Complex with play resuming at 1pm.
2021 Gibraltar Darts Trophy
Friday September 24
First Round Afternoon Session
Andreas Harrysson 6-3 Keane Barry
Joe Murnan 6-5 Martijn Kleermaker
Adam Hunt 6-0 Geert Nentjes
Adam Smith-Neale 6-1 Justin Broton
Ted Evetts 6-5 Ryan Murray
Rob Cross 6-4 Patrik Kovacs
Boris Krcmar 6-2 John Henderson
Mervyn King 6-0 Craig Galliano
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Florian Hempel 6-5 Stephen Bunting
Kenny Neyens 6-4 Dyson Parody
Ryan Searle 6-5 Martin Schindler
Simon Whitlock 6-1 Wayne Jones
Kim Huybrechts 6-2 Boris Koltsov
Callan Rydz 6-1 Justin Hewitt
Ritchie Edhouse 6-4 Steve Beaton
Gabriel Clemens 6-4 Luke Humphries
Saturday September 25
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Dirk van Duijvenbode v Ted Evetts
Brendan Dolan v Mervyn King
Danny Noppert v Andreas Harrysson
Damon Heta v Adam Hunt
Mensur Suljovic v Kim Huybrechts
Michael Smith v Simon Whitlock
James Wade v Boris Krcmar
Krzysztof Ratajski v Ryan Searle
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Jonny Clayton v Adam Smith-Neale
Jose de Sousa v Kenny Neyens
Devon Petersen v Gabriel Clemens
Peter Wright v Callan Rydz
Gerwyn Price v Florian Hempel
Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross
Joe Cullen v Joe Murnan
Nathan Aspinall v Ritchie Edhouse