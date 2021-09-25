No Gibraltar player in second round of Gibraltar Darts Trophy

Gibraltar will not be represented at the second round of the Gibraltar Darts Trophy after all four Gibraltar host nations qualifiers fell in the first round on Friday.

Dyson Parody was to come the closest having been 5-1 down to lift his game and take it to 5-4 before his opponent Kenny Neyens closed winning the tenth leg and providing a jubilant jump in celebration.

With Justin Broton crashing out 6-1 against Adam Smith-Neale and Craig Galliano receiving a 6-0 whitewash all hopes had laid on Justin Hewitt late into the evening’s play against Callan Rydz.

The latter was to book his place to play Peter Wright as he recorded a ton-plus average and finished six doubles from eight attempts, defeating Hewitt 6-1.

Play resumes today with the second round where those who have now qualified are guaranteed prizeshare winnings.

Rob Cross’ 6-4 victory against Patrick Kovacs set up a battle of former World Champions with Michael van Gerwen.

Recent World Cup of Darts winner John Henderson crashed out as he saw Croatia's Boris Krcmar average almost 98 in his 6-2 win securing a round two tie with UK Open champion James Wade.

Germany's Florian Hempel will play against Gerwyn Price after producing an 11-darter to win the deciding leg of his tie with Stephen Bunting.

The Gibraltar Darts Trophy continues this afternoon at the Europa Sports Complex with play resuming at 1pm.

2021 Gibraltar Darts Trophy

Friday September 24

First Round Afternoon Session

Andreas Harrysson 6-3 Keane Barry

Joe Murnan 6-5 Martijn Kleermaker

Adam Hunt 6-0 Geert Nentjes

Adam Smith-Neale 6-1 Justin Broton

Ted Evetts 6-5 Ryan Murray

Rob Cross 6-4 Patrik Kovacs

Boris Krcmar 6-2 John Henderson

Mervyn King 6-0 Craig Galliano

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Florian Hempel 6-5 Stephen Bunting

Kenny Neyens 6-4 Dyson Parody

Ryan Searle 6-5 Martin Schindler

Simon Whitlock 6-1 Wayne Jones

Kim Huybrechts 6-2 Boris Koltsov

Callan Rydz 6-1 Justin Hewitt

Ritchie Edhouse 6-4 Steve Beaton

Gabriel Clemens 6-4 Luke Humphries

Saturday September 25

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Ted Evetts

Brendan Dolan v Mervyn King

Danny Noppert v Andreas Harrysson

Damon Heta v Adam Hunt

Mensur Suljovic v Kim Huybrechts

Michael Smith v Simon Whitlock

James Wade v Boris Krcmar

Krzysztof Ratajski v Ryan Searle

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Jonny Clayton v Adam Smith-Neale

Jose de Sousa v Kenny Neyens

Devon Petersen v Gabriel Clemens

Peter Wright v Callan Rydz

Gerwyn Price v Florian Hempel

Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross

Joe Cullen v Joe Murnan

Nathan Aspinall v Ritchie Edhouse