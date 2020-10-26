No immediate impact at border as Spain announces new state of emergency to counter rising Covid-19 infections
A new state of emergency announced by Spain on Sunday in a bid to curb soaring coronavirus infections is not expected to impact normal cross-border flow between Gibraltar and Spain, at least for now. The curfew imposes night-time curfews in Spain and empowers regional governments to ban travel between regions under some circumstances if there...
