‘No impact on education’ from school calendar change, Govt says

The Gibraltar Government said changes to school summer hours will not have an adverse effect on the education of children and young people, arguing the real loss of teaching and learning time is minimal rather than the “two and a half weeks” suggested by some.

In a statement, the Government said the current school year has a total of 191 days, while the amended school year will have between 177 and 179 days, or about 178 depending, for example, on what day of the week June 30 falls.

But it said that figure of 191 does not take into account that on ‘half days’ the number of teaching and learning hours is roughly two thirds of a day.

According to the Government, taking into account both summer and autumn term summer hours, there are the equivalent of 7.5 fewer days currently taught, meaning teaching days are in fact equivalent to 183.5 days.

The reduction, it said, is therefore not two and a half weeks, but one and a half school weeks.

It added that, especially in secondary schools where learning time will be more critical, poor attendance and other related issues mean the 14 days of half days are not totally educationally efficient or effective.

On that basis, the statement said fully effective school days are 176 and, because the term will continue on full days for two weeks more than at present, there is in effect virtually no loss in real teaching and learning time in secondary.

“The Government does not consider that there will be an adverse effect on the education of our children and young people, and would not have taken the step if it felt that that would be the case,” the Government said.

The changes to the school calendar have raised concern from many in the community, worried not just about the potential impact on education but also the short notice given to parents.

The review of school summer hours, popularly known as ‘half days’, was first announced in April last year, with a press release issued on April 8, 2025 inviting members of the public to take part in a consultation.

The Government said the main drivers for change were attendance and consistency, and how these affect learning.

Specific reasons considered included increasing temperatures at the end of the summer term, which ran well into July, including temperatures at the time children were collected at lunch time; learning productivity during half days; and absenteeism, especially during the summer term half day period.

The statement said it was generally felt that full days are more conducive to learning, but that full days well into July would be challenging.

There were just over 200 responses to the dedicated email, with 85% in favour of doing away with half days.

The Department of Education was then tasked with looking at various formulae through which this could be done, comparing the school year with other countries and looking at the implications for teaching and learning hours.

Proposals were put to head teachers on February 11 and subsequently to the three unions with members within Education, NASUWT, UNITE and GGCA.

The statement said this was followed by complex discussions within the Department and between the unions and the Government until a decision was taken late last week, followed by the announcement on Friday.

Some fine details in relation to some grades are still to be finalised and are on the way to being resolved, but the Government said it had decided not to delay the announcement further.

It added too that it needed reassurance that schools where it had committed to provide air conditioning would have the works ready on time and could not commit until this was guaranteed.

The statement also pointed to benefits from the change, including “counteracting burn-out among learners, teachers and SNLSAs”, and allowing children and young people more time to carry out alternative activities.

It said the GSLA had already announced an extension of its Stay and Play provision, that PossAbilities was likewise reviewing its programme, and that the Care Agency was also looking at increasing support available.

The Government added that it was looking at the provision of additional support where this may be necessary in specific cases.

While acknowledging that the relatively short notice was “regretted”, the Government said the change had been welcomed by many, while some had expressed concern.

It said this mixed reaction was normal whenever change is contemplated, adding this had also been the case with the move to mixed gender secondary education, the change in secondary entry from Year 8 to Year 7, and the co-location of Westside and Bayside schools.

“The standard of education in our schools, both in relation to buildings and facilities and to standards of teaching is excellent,” said Dr John Cortes, the Minister for Education.

“This adjustment to the school calendar, which better reflects the needs of a community in a Mediterranean climate, will not be detrimental to education standards.”

“I have every confidence in the senior teams and the teachers and support staff in the schools who will ensure that the standards are maintained and will continue to work as hard as they do in educating our children and young people.”