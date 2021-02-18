Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Feb, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

No jab, no job: Vatican gets tough with Covid anti-vaxxers

By Reuters
18th February 2021

By Philip Pullella
The Vatican has told employees that they may risk losing their jobs if they refuse to get a Covid-19 vaccination without legitimate health reasons.

A decree by Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, effectively the governor of Vatican City, said getting a vaccine was "the responsible choice" because of the risk of harming other people.

Vatican City, at 108 acres the world's smallest state, has several thousand employees, most of whom live in Italy. Its vaccination programme began last month and Pope Francis, 84, was among the first to get the jab.

The seven-page decree says that those who cannot get vaccinated for health reasons may be given another position, presumably where they would have contact with fewer people, but will receive the same pay even if the new post is a demotion.

But the decree said those who refuse to get a vaccination without sufficient reason would be subject to a specific provision in a 2011 law on employee rights and duties.

The article in the 2011 law says employees who refuse "preventive measures" could be subjected to "varying degrees of consequences that could lead to dismissal".

The decree was signed on Feb. 8 and later posted on the website of the governor's department.

Pope Francis is a big supporter of vaccines to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

"It is an ethical choice because you are gambling with your health, with your life, but you are also gambling with the lives of others," he said in an interview with an Italian television station last month.

The Vatican has made a Covid-19 vaccination obligatory for journalists accompanying Pope Francis on his trip to Iraq next month.

Bertello, who signed the decree, tested positive for coronavirus in December and went into self-isolation.

There have been fewer than 30 cases of coronavirus in the Vatican City, most of them among the Swiss Guard, who live in a communal barracks.
(Reuters)

Most Read

Local News

With thousands vaccinated, Dr Rawal urges caution

Tue 16th Feb, 2021

Local News

Caution advised as Portuguese Men O’War washed up on eastern shoreline

Thu 18th Feb, 2021

Brexit

UK/EU treaty on Gib ‘complicated, but not impossible’

Mon 15th Feb, 2021

Features

Local photographer a social media hit in lockdown

Tue 16th Feb, 2021

Local News

Covid cases decrease and vaccinations continue, but two more deaths confirmed

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th February 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Langdon’s lockdown shadows: Stay Safe

18th February 2021

Features
Covid-19 from the eyes of a heart transplant patient

18th February 2021

Features
Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award opens in Morocco

18th February 2021

Features
Want to speak up more in meetings? Here’s what a female leadership expert suggests

18th February 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021