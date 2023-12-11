Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th Dec, 2023

No new cases of Legionnaire’s disease, but source remains a mystery

St Bernard's Hospital. Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
11th December 2023

There have been no new cases of Legionnaire’s disease since a number of cases were detected earlier this month, the Gibraltar Government said on Monday, but work continues to identify the source.

No.6 Convent Place issued an update after the Strategic Coordinating Group monitoring Legionnaire’s disease convened on Friday afternoon for the third time to monitor and review the situation.

The meeting was chaired by the Minister for Health Gemma Vasquez and attended by the Minister for Civil Contingencies Leslie Bruzon.

Last December 4, the GHA confirmed it had detected four cases of Legionnaire’s disease in Gibraltar but the Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, has confirmed that there have been no new cases since.

Two cases remain hospitalised, with one of those in CCU.

Investigations by the Environmental Agency to identify the source of infection “continue actively”, under the working hypothesis that all four known cases share a common source of infection.

Sampling is ongoing but results are not expected before December 18 due to the time required to culture the bacteria.

Mitigation measures, including enhanced surveillance by the GHA, remain in place.

Members of the public are reminded to run any taps that have not been opened for seven days or more for two minutes, and to use windscreen wash in vehicles.

Further information is available on the GHA Public Health website: https://www.gha.gi/public-health/legionnaires-disease/

Symptoms include worsening shortness of breath.

Anyone concerned about their health should contact 111 for a clinical assessment.

