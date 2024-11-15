No New Turf for Hockey This Year

There was some news for hockey players at the Presidents Cup presentation this weekend. It was no surprise though as Hockey Chairman Malcolm Head confirmed what many had already suspected: the new turf, expected to be laid down this past summer, will not be installed this year.

The association had delayed the start of the season due to uncertainty about the installation timeline for the new turf.

Initially indications had been that the turf would be in place during the summer months before the season started.

Now, with no progress as of November, it has been confirmed that the season will proceed without the new turf.

The delayed start will result in a tighter schedule, with more matches crammed together. The association acknowledged this challenge and assured teams that it would work with them to arrange matches appropriately, minimizing schedule congestion as much as possible.