‘No place for players whose passion has extinguished’ warned Ribas
There was a harsh warning for players whose “passion to play for Gibraltar” wavered. Gibraltar’s Head Coach Julio Ribas during a press conference announcing the squad for the Denmark and Switzerland matches did not hesitate to repeat his warning that “there was no place in his teams for players whose passion might extinguished.” The Uruguayan...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here