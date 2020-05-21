No plans to restrict vaccine access to anti-vaxxers, Govt says
The Gibraltar Government said yesterday it will not take into account a person’s vaccination history when deciding eligibility for a Covid-19 vaccine once it becomes available. No.6 Convent Place was responding after the Director for Public Health, Dr Sohail Bhatti, posed a question on Twitter asking whether children who had been vaccinated should take precedence...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here