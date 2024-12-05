Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Dec, 2024

No real surprises in Futsal Rock Cup

By Stephen Ignacio
5th December 2024

After a pause in the Futsal Premier League due mainly to the use of facilities for other events premier teams were back in action this weekend, albeit for their Futsal Rock Cup matches.
There were few surprises as team met lower tier opponents, except for Lions who faced this seasons title favorites Lynx.
It was to be a tough encounter in which eleven goals was to see Lynx come away with a 7-4 victory to book their place in the next round of the competition. In so doing keeping their pathway to a cup and league double open.
This seasons premier league highflyers, Laguna 2007 faced Atletico Gib FC with very little response from their opponents. A comprehensive 6-2 victory sealing Laguna’s place in the next round. Their impressive form this season seeing them battle in the op four of the premier league.
Zoca Bastion were the big surprise as they fell to Stallion in an eleven goal thriller. Stallions, who reside in the first division came away with the narrowest of victories winning 6-5 against the premier league side.
There was little trouble for Europa, Bavaria and Hercules. The latter, although having a dismal season in the premier came away with a 5-0 victory. For Bavaria it was a goalscoring feast as they put fourteen past St Michael’s. Europa hitting eight past Hound Dogs.
In other resuls Argus High Flyers beat Maccabi 6-3.

