No specific concerns surrounding Telegraph journalists' death, RGP says
The body of a British national who died suddenly in Gibraltar has been returned to his family, the Royal Gibraltar Police has confirmed.
David Knowles, 32, a Daily Telegraph newspaper journalist, died whilst on holiday in Gibraltar on Sunday, September 8.
An RGP statement said the UK counter-terrorism police officers who were drafted in to assist the RGP in their investigation into his death have now returned to the UK.
This follows a post-mortem examination at St Bernard’s Hospital on Thursday 12 September.
“There continue to be no specific concerns surrounding the cause of death,” the statement said.
RGP detectives continue their investigation.