No specific concerns surrounding Telegraph journalists' death, RGP says

The body of a British national who died suddenly in Gibraltar has been returned to his family, the Royal Gibraltar Police has confirmed.

David Knowles, 32, a Daily Telegraph newspaper journalist, died whilst on holiday in Gibraltar on Sunday, September 8.

An RGP statement said the UK counter-terrorism police officers who were drafted in to assist the RGP in their investigation into his death have now returned to the UK.

This follows a post-mortem examination at St Bernard’s Hospital on Thursday 12 September.

“There continue to be no specific concerns surrounding the cause of death,” the statement said.

RGP detectives continue their investigation.