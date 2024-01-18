No splitting them
The first division of men’s hockey resumed this past weekend with the two big guns in men’s hockey coming face to face once again. After a tightly contested cup run, which saw both Grammarians and Eagles neck and neck, the men’s first division continues with the same momentum as the two came away sharing the points on Sunday.
Although taking the initial lead Eagles were pushed to the end with Grammarians levelling the scores. Both teams having to contend themselves with a 2-2 scoreline.
Minor goal difference separates the two in the table with newcomers Titans sitting at the foot of the three-team table. The presence of the latter in this year’s men’s first division could prove a crucial factor with Titan’s although having faced heavy defeats in their first two matches, a capable side which cannot be underestimated, and which could spring a surprise.
The women’s division resumes this weekend and should see some exciting action as Eagles take on leaders Europa, and Titans will be hoping to cause an upset as they face Bavaria. The latter still undefeated, although having dropped points with two draws in their first three matches.
Women’s First Division
Europa HC 3-0 Eagles HC
Bavaria Hawks HC 1-1 Titans HC
Europa HC 1-1 Bavaria Hawks HC
Eagles HC 4-0 Titans HC
Bavaria Hawks HC 1-0 Eagles HC
Titans HC 0-8 Europa HC
Sat 20th Jan 24
Eagles HC vs Europa HC
Titans HC vs Bavaria Hawks HC
Men’s First Division
Grammarians HC 9-1 Titans HC
Titans HC 2-10 Eagles HC
Eagles HC 2-2 Grammarians HC
Sun 21st Jan 24
Titans HC vs Grammarians HC
Sat 27th Jan 24
Eagles HC vs Titans HC