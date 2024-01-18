No splitting them

The first division of men’s hockey resumed this past weekend with the two big guns in men’s hockey coming face to face once again. After a tightly contested cup run, which saw both Grammarians and Eagles neck and neck, the men’s first division continues with the same momentum as the two came away sharing the points on Sunday.

Although taking the initial lead Eagles were pushed to the end with Grammarians levelling the scores. Both teams having to contend themselves with a 2-2 scoreline.

Minor goal difference separates the two in the table with newcomers Titans sitting at the foot of the three-team table. The presence of the latter in this year’s men’s first division could prove a crucial factor with Titan’s although having faced heavy defeats in their first two matches, a capable side which cannot be underestimated, and which could spring a surprise.

The women’s division resumes this weekend and should see some exciting action as Eagles take on leaders Europa, and Titans will be hoping to cause an upset as they face Bavaria. The latter still undefeated, although having dropped points with two draws in their first three matches.

Women’s First Division

Europa HC 3-0 Eagles HC

Bavaria Hawks HC 1-1 Titans HC

Europa HC 1-1 Bavaria Hawks HC

Eagles HC 4-0 Titans HC

Bavaria Hawks HC 1-0 Eagles HC

Titans HC 0-8 Europa HC

Sat 20th Jan 24

Eagles HC vs Europa HC

Titans HC vs Bavaria Hawks HC

Men’s First Division

Grammarians HC 9-1 Titans HC

Titans HC 2-10 Eagles HC

Eagles HC 2-2 Grammarians HC

Sun 21st Jan 24

Titans HC vs Grammarians HC

Sat 27th Jan 24

Eagles HC vs Titans HC

