Wed 16th Feb, 2022

No stone will be left unturned to obtain World Rugby membership warns Gibraltar Rugby CEO

By Stephen Ignacio
16th February 2022

With Gibraltar Rugby now tabling its strategic vision for the next few years, its position within the international stage of rugby has also come to the forefront with GRFU officials highlighting how the battle for membership of World Rugby is far from over. Speaking to the Chronicle Chad Thomson, CEO of the GRFU, Stephen Payas...

