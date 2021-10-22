No surprises in Gibraltar Open Quarter finals
There was no surprise for the favorites in the quarter finals of the Gibraltar Squash Open as Nick Wall disposed of Aron Astray with a convincing 3-0 win. The first of the professional quarter finals to set off in Thursday’s round of matches Wall left few questions as to why he is considered one of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here