No victories for Europa
Europa FC Futsal returned to the Rock without having obtained any points in their Futsal Champions League Group C Preliminary round qualifier group matches. The green and blacks faced some tough opposition with Montenegro’s hosts Titograd taking the top place in the group with nine points. Pitted in a group that included Netherlands Eindhoven and...
