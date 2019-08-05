Nolan Robba joins ‘Wicked’ cast on West End
Gibraltarian Nolan Robba (stage name Nolan Edwards) has joined the team at Wicked as part of the ensemble and is currently performing at the Apollo Victoria Theatre in London. Mr Robba has forged a career in the West End, previously performing in Aladdin and in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel. Nolan Robba has worked consistently on...
