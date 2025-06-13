Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Jun, 2025

Local News

Nominations open for 2025 Gibraltar Cultural Awards

By Chronicle Staff
13th June 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services has opened the nomination process for the 2025 Cultural Awards, which aim to celebrate outstanding achievements across Gibraltar’s arts and culture scene. The awards will consider accomplishments from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

The public is encouraged to nominate individuals, groups, events, projects or organisations that have made a notable impact during this one-year period.

Three award categories are open to public voting, with proceeds from the telecom voting going to the GBC Open Day Fund. Youth Award – For individuals or groups aged 21 and under who have demonstrated potential or notable talent. Senior Award – For individuals or groups aged 22 and over who have demonstrated potential or notable talent. Best Education Project – For projects that have inspired and engaged the community through the arts and delivered high-quality artistic work.

In addition to the public vote categories, the following awards will also be presented. The Cultural Ambassador Award – Recognising individuals or artistic efforts that have promoted Gibraltar or its talent to wider audiences. The Gibraltar Cultural Services – Extraordinary Achievement Award – A discretionary honour recognising an exceptional accomplishment. The Ministry of Culture – Lifetime Achievement Award – Acknowledging long-standing dedication and service to the arts.

The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, said: “I wish to once again encourage our community to nominate those creatives they feel should be rewarded and recognised for their talent, commitment and work in all genres of the arts.”

“Although few create for appreciation or recognition, it is only right to highlight those who give all of us so much enjoyment.”

“The annual Cultural Awards are a fitting and special way to show our community’s appreciation and respect for their art.”

Nominations can be submitted online at www.culture.gi. Hard copy forms are also available on request by emailing development@culture.gov.gi.

The deadline for submissions is Friday July 11, 2025.

This year’s Cultural Awards Ceremony will take place on Wednesday November 26, 2025. For more information, contact the GCS Development Unit on 200 41839 or email development@culture.gov.gi.

