Nominees announced for cultural awards

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the nominees for the new Cultural Awards.

The Awards are aimed at celebrating the best of Gibraltar’s arts and culture. These awards will recognise cultural potential, ability, talent and achievement supporting the community’s cultural development.

The nomination process closed on August 30, with a Cultural Awards Board, comprised of Alice Mascarenhas, Peter Canessa, Keri Scott, Peter Montegriffo, Yvette Zarb and Seamus Byrne, considering all nominations and thereafter deciding on a final shortlist in each category.

The shortlist is based on performances and events from July, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

Next month, GCS Cultural Development Unit will open the nominations to public voting, with the support of Gibtelecom, who will be providing the telephone numbers.

The general public are encouraged to vote for their preferred nominee. The calls will raise funds for the GBC Open Day.

Nominees for cultural ambassador include Julian Felice, Mark Sanchez, Francis Gomila and Yan Delgado.

In the junior under 12’s category: Governor’s Meadow School, Mei Liu, Mia Hook and Anna Jimenez.

Nominees in the youth under 25’s category include Matthew Navas, the Gibraltar Youth Choir, Nicky Vatvani and Darius Oliva.

Nominees in the senior over 25 category are Paul Cosquieri, Monica Ritchie, Santos productions Llanito cast and Simon Bolland.

Cultural space nominees include Space 92, the Kasbar, the Magazine Studio Theatre and Gema.

Best educational project nominees are ‘I am me’ by GAMPA, the Island Games art residency, Gustavo Bacarisas street art murals and Brightmed and Gibraltar World Music festival.

There will be two extra awards; the GCS Award for extraordinary achievement and the Ministry of Culture lifetime achievement award which have already been decided by the Board and will be announced at the awards ceremony together with the rest of the winners in each category.

The Awards ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday December 4, 2019 at the Sunborn Hotel.