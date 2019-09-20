Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 20th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Nominees announced for cultural awards

By Chronicle Staff
20th September 2019

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the nominees for the new Cultural Awards.

The Awards are aimed at celebrating the best of Gibraltar’s arts and culture. These awards will recognise cultural potential, ability, talent and achievement supporting the community’s cultural development.

The nomination process closed on August 30, with a Cultural Awards Board, comprised of Alice Mascarenhas, Peter Canessa, Keri Scott, Peter Montegriffo, Yvette Zarb and Seamus Byrne, considering all nominations and thereafter deciding on a final shortlist in each category.

The shortlist is based on performances and events from July, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

Next month, GCS Cultural Development Unit will open the nominations to public voting, with the support of Gibtelecom, who will be providing the telephone numbers.

The general public are encouraged to vote for their preferred nominee. The calls will raise funds for the GBC Open Day.

Nominees for cultural ambassador include Julian Felice, Mark Sanchez, Francis Gomila and Yan Delgado.

In the junior under 12’s category: Governor’s Meadow School, Mei Liu, Mia Hook and Anna Jimenez.

Nominees in the youth under 25’s category include Matthew Navas, the Gibraltar Youth Choir, Nicky Vatvani and Darius Oliva.

Nominees in the senior over 25 category are Paul Cosquieri, Monica Ritchie, Santos productions Llanito cast and Simon Bolland.

Cultural space nominees include Space 92, the Kasbar, the Magazine Studio Theatre and Gema.

Best educational project nominees are ‘I am me’ by GAMPA, the Island Games art residency, Gustavo Bacarisas street art murals and Brightmed and Gibraltar World Music festival.

There will be two extra awards; the GCS Award for extraordinary achievement and the Ministry of Culture lifetime achievement award which have already been decided by the Board and will be announced at the awards ceremony together with the rest of the winners in each category.

The Awards ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday December 4, 2019 at the Sunborn Hotel.

Most Read

Local News

Closure of airport ‘damaged Gibraltar’s reputation’, No.6 says

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Local News

Staff sickness shuts down Gibraltar air traffic control, causing diversions and cancellations

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Local News

New RAF Gibraltar station commander

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Local News

'Politicians can’t ignore referendums', Johnson says, vowing ‘utterly implacable’ support for Gibraltar

Tue 10th Sep, 2019

Local News

Two RHIB sightings at sea trigger security response

Wed 18th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
For ancient mariners, Gibraltar was home to the Gorgon Medusa

20th September 2019

Local News
Special Olympians hit the golf course

20th September 2019

Local News
Children’s Health Centre nears completion

20th September 2019

Local News
Ageing population means extra polling station for October 17 election

20th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019