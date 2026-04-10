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Fri 10th Apr, 2026

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Local News

Norovirus advice issued amid rise in community cases

By Chronicle Staff
10th April 2026

Public Health has issued advice after becoming aware of an increase in people in the community suffering from rapid onset diarrhoea and or vomiting, most likely caused by norovirus.

The illness, also known as the winter vomiting bug, is typically short-lived and, although unpleasant, most people make a full recovery without needing medical care.

The Gibraltar Health Authority has asked anyone experiencing diarrhoea or vomiting not to visit family or friends in hospital or ERS until 48 hours after symptoms have stopped.

It has also advised anyone due to attend an outpatient or radiology appointment, including breast screening, who has had symptoms within the previous 48 hours to contact the relevant department so the appointment can be rescheduled.

Anyone concerned about symptoms has been asked to call 111 for advice.

Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: “Please do not visit your friends or family in hospital or ERS until 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped. The reason this is important is because norovirus is very infectious and you may pass the infection onto patients and staff.”

“The same advice applies to children returning to school. If they have had diarrhoea or vomiting, they should also remain at home until 48 hours after their symptoms have stopped, in order to help reduce further spread in the community.”

“Hand washing is essential to prevent the spread of this norovirus. Do not rely on using alcohol hand gels because these do not work for norovirus.”

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