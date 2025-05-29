Northern Defences and Road to the Lines among projects cleared by DPC

A number of planning applications gained approval during Thursday’s meeting of the Development and Planning Commission (DPC), including for the Northern Defences and Road to the Lines.

The Road to the Lines application was the first on the agenda, with the discussion focused on revised plans incorporating pitched roofs, pastel colours and traditional features that aligned better with the Old Town's design.

With these revised plans, the application gained support from both the Ministry for Heritage and the Gibraltar Heritage Trust.

DPC member and Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes, said: "I must commend them on having the plans in keeping with the recommendations, because now it clearly fits in with the urban landscape, and is a really good example of urban regeneration."

While the application received unanimous approval, it was subject to a. number of conditions.

These include energy efficiency measures such as photovoltaic panels, green roofs, rainwater reuse and a landscaping maintenance plan.

An archaeological watching brief is also required during the works, given the rich history of the site adjacent to the Moorish Castle and the Northern Defences.

In addition, before works commence, a bat and bird survey will be conducted to establish the number of nest boxes to be included.

There will also be no construction work during the breeding season of February to June, unless prior consent is given.

An initial assessment of sewage capacities will also need to be submitted for approval, alongside detailed elevations of all façades of the buildings including the final colour scheme.

NORTHERN DEFENCES

The application for the Northern Defences also gained unanimous approval for the refurbishment of three areas in the historical site.

The three areas include the Puerta de Granada, Queen’s Lines Jungle Park, and the Princess Lines Nature Trail.

The works in the first area include the refurbishment of the existing public toilet block, construction of a new entrance canopy structure, and reconfiguration of space in the Puerta de Granada.

The inclusion of interpretation signage, seating and other finishes is also covered by the application.

The works in area two, the Queens Lines Jungle Park, will see it transformed into an activity zone themed around Gibraltar's historical defenses.

This area will include snack bars, shaded picnic areas and a zip line experience.

Area three, the Princess Lines Nature Trail, will feature pathway improvements, accessibility upgrades and landscape restoration.

There will also be picnic and relaxation areas with educational panels.

With respect to the tunnels covered by the application, these will interpret the military history of the Northern Defenses, covering both Spanish and British occupations. To achieve this there will be digital and augmented reality experiences.

The Ministry for Heritage said the scheme was well-considered and a positive intervention, balancing accessibility, interpretation and conservation.

But it noted that some aspects need to be conditioned, including details of signage, interpretation panels and surface finishes.

There is also a requirement for an archeological watching brief, and any lighting details will also need approval.

Janet Howitt, from the ESG, praised the application but raised questions about accessibility to the site.

“I think it's worthy of congratulations. Compared to what could be developed on these sites, I think it's sensitive, it's gentle, and it would be a great asset for locals as well,” she said.

“But I would be interested on the access to the site.”

Fellow DPC member, Carl Viagas, who is also the project manager for the site – and excused himself from voting as a result – told her it is meant to attract a wide audience, something that was not happening previously.

“We sometimes tend to deal with historical sites to attract an elite group.”

The present plans up for debate will bring an educational element as well as an activities element, both of which will hopefully attract younger visitors, he said.

He noted however that, in terms of access for people with mobility issues, the sites are presently inaccessible.

“I think it's very useful to have in mind the needs of those with disabilities,” and that would require an escalator or lift, “which I would like to consider”, he added.

“But I think that needs more work. Right now, it’s about addressing this site, which will open it to a larger community."

He noted he would look at a lift in the next part of the project, following a discussion on a strategic location with the DPC members and the Heritage Trust.

Dr Cortes confirmed that access to the site will be free to residents of Gibraltar, as is the case with the Upper Rock Nature Reserve, but that use of attractions such as the zip line would have a cost.

He also noted the need for controlled access to prevent vandalism.

It is expected that the works will be completed in 12 months.

CROSS OF SACRIFICE

The third application to obtain unanimous approval was for the omission of a building to the rear of the Cross of Sacrifice from the initial development planned on the site, and the conversion of Level 6 of the Park & Ride car park to residential units.

The building to the rear of the Cross of Sacrifice was originally proposed to be the new home of Gibraltar College, which will now be provided for in Europa Point.

An application for that project is expected to be filed with the Town Planner shortly.

Addressing the DPC, Gillaine Dellipiani, a representative for developer COS Properties Ltd, said: “Let me be clear, the decision was not the developer’s, and the negotiations for His Majesty's Government to secure the land for this building delayed us by two years.”

“Despite the waste of time and the problems this has caused, both for ourselves, developers, and the many local families who have bought homes, I still remain positive.”

“Like all the projects we work on, I believe in the value of the project for this community.”

“Contrary to popular belief, buyers aren't just nameless entities throwing money at properties, but families with hopes and dreams.”

“Somehow, amongst social media disinformation and the politics, we have lost sight of them, the people this building is for.”

She thanked the DPC members for their work and how grateful they are now to be moving forward.

OTHER APPLICATIONS

The outline application to demolish the existing building at 27–31 Flat Bastion Road and construct a new residential development was deferred after an hour and a half of discussion.

The proposed scheme, a six-story building with various residential units, is one floor higher than the Development Plan 2009 permits within the area.

This issue was among some of the concerns that were raised about the project.

The DPC decided to defer the decision to allow the applicant to revise the scheme after considering its feedback.

An outline application for proposed landscaping, commercial units and a cycle lane at the eastern frontage of Europort, adjacent to Europort Road, gained approval following a vote where nine members were in favour of the project.

The refurbishment and extension of the building at 12 Tuckey's Lane and 55–57 Irish Town, known as the Sacarello’s building, was agreed too.

But a modification order was recommended to address concerns raised during the discussion.

The proposal aligned with conservation objectives but faced concerns about visual impact and material choice.

While expert feedback was positive, some members expressed reservations about the contemporary design.

It was agreed by all DPC members that discussions on this will now take place and the final design be submitted for approval.

The Government’s application to convert a former gym on Glacis Road into a temporary facility for St. Martin's School also gained approval.

The development includes internal alterations and a new accessible entrance which will be relocated to address the concerns raised with respect to drop-offs and pick-ups.

A modification order was recommended to address this with the revised plans being presented to the subcommittee.

Both applications for 21 West Walk and 16b South Walk in Europa Walks gained approval.

The application for permission to use part of the public highway at 20 Castle Road as private parking for two motorcycles was deferred by the applicant.